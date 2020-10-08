Argentina Creates National Defense Fund

The authorities explained that the funding would allow the replacement of imports, the development of suppliers, and the introduction of Argentinian goods in the international market.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernández announced on Wednesday the creation of a National Defense Fund (FONDEF) to generate over 20.000 jobs and update the technology of the Armed Forces.

"We are going to do everything necessary so that more planes are produced so that Military Manufacturing works to the maximum," Fernández said from the dock of Buenos Aires's port.

The president also pointed out that defense "is not only designed for war purposes, it is also designed for dissuasive purposes and with attention to the internal needs that the country has."

"El sentido del Fondo Nacional de la Defensa es hacer previsible el desarrollo para la producción militar de la Defensa argentina", indicó @alferdez al presentar la Ley del #FONDEF junto a @RossiAgustinOk hoy en @TandanorCinar.#ReconstrucciónArgentina⬆️���� pic.twitter.com/syNiErPs3B — Ministerio Defensa (@MindefArg) October 7, 2020

"The purpose of the National Defense Fund is to make the development of Argentine Defense military production predictable," @alferdez indicated when presenting the #FONDEF Law together with @RossiAgustinOk today in @TandanorCinar.

In particular, the fund will promote airplanes' production, so the manufacturing industry can fully develop.

