Argentina Creates National Defense Fund

"We are going to do everything necessary so that more planes are produced so that Military Manufacturing works to the maximum," Fernández said from the dock of Buenos Aires's port. The president also pointed out that defense "is not only designed for war purposes, it is also designed for dissuasive purposes and with attention to the internal needs that the country has."
"The purpose of the National Defense Fund is to make the development of Argentine Defense military production predictable," @alferdez indicated when presenting the #FONDEF Law together with @RossiAgustinOk today in @TandanorCinar.
In particular, the fund will promote airplanes' production, so the manufacturing industry can fully develop.
The authorities explained that the funding would allow the replacement of imports, the development of suppliers, and the introduction of Argentinian goods in the international market. Moreover, the FONDEF will benefit several provinces and municipalities as defense-related industries will be created across regions.