Argentines Take To the Streets Demanding Justice for Maradona

Protestors gathered around the central area of the capital Buenos Aires, holding posters with messages such as "He did not die, they killed him!" and "Justice for Diego. Trial and punishment of the guilty."

Argentines took to the streets on Wednesday demanding justice for the football icon Diego Armando Maradona, as experts investigate any medical negligence behind his death on November 25, 2020.

Simpatizantes de Diego Maradona seconcentran en el Obelisco de Buenos Aires, Argentina, para pedir justicia por la muerte del futbolista #11Mar



"Supporters of Diego Maradona rally at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to demand justice for the death of the soccer player #11Mar."

Maradona's former partner Claudia Villafañe, alongside her two daughters, led the rallies. Local media outlets reported some clashes between the police and fans who allege that the medical team did not treat him appropriately.

On Monday, the Prosecutors Office's medical board met to investigate the circumstances of Maradona's death. His neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz are the main suspects. The sentence could be up to 15 years in prison.