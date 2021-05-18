Argentine Businesses To Stop Selling Beef Meat for One Week

They reject President Fernandez's decision to halt beef exports for 30 days in order to reduce domestic prices.

Business associations on Tuesday announced a seven-day marketing stoppage in response to the closure of beef exports ordered by Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez.

The measure was announced by organizations such as Argentina's Rural Society (SRA), Rural Confederations (CRA), and the Agrarian Federation (FAA).

On Monday, Fernandez expressed his concern about the sustained growth in beef prices despite the drop in consumption in the domestic market.

SRA chairman Daniel Pelegrina described the governmental decision as a "mistake and a step backward", claiming that the measure destroys Argentina's image as a reliable supplier and opens the market to competitors.



All is not well in LatAm. Since end-2019, export volumes are down -32% for Argentina, -22% for Colombia & -5% for Brazil (lhs). Import compression (rhs) is a short-term fix, but that means recession & lower standards of living. LatAm needs to get its export growth model back... pic.twitter.com/4m6QdUATYL — Robin Brooks (@RobinBrooksIIF) April 17, 2021

The halt to beef exports came after a report showing that "Cared Prices" products agreed by the Government with supermarkets and other marketing channels are rising. These prices are supposed to stay below the market average in 11 sectors of high local demand.

"I am pleased that Argentina exports meat but not that Argentineans pay the current price for a crumb of meat," Fernadez said.

"I welcome the fact that food companies earn money, but not that profits are disproportionate, because if someone earns a lot and another loses a lot, that is not a partnership, it is a swindle," he added.