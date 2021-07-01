"The true democracy is one in which the government does what the people want and defends only one interest: the interest of the people," he said.

On July 1, Argentines remember the death of Juan Domingo Peron, the general who founded the Justicialist party and served as President three times.

He enacted progressive laws and policies such as paid vacations for employees, maternity leave for women, and the nationalization of public services and strategic industries. Peron also joined his wife "Evita" in the fight to enact women's suffrage in the country.

Far-right elites organized a coup d'etat against him in 1955 when the dictatorship of General Eduardo Lonardi was installed. Peron returned to the presidency in October 1973 but a year later he died from cardiac arrest.

Since then, keeping the ideology of "Peronism" alive, the Justicialista party has managed to bring Carlos Menem, Nestor Kirchner, Cristina Fernandez, and Alberto Fernandez to the presidency.

On this day, intellectuals, students and workers pay tribute to the most beloved Argentine politician of all times. In remembering this historic leader, Formosa Governor Gildo Insfran reaffirmed the importance of public health. "During the pandemic, Peron's humanist legacy shows us that we must prioritize the lives of our people. As long as we have life, everything else is possible," the governor stressed. As Peron once said, "the true democracy is one in which the government does what the people want and defends only one interest, the interest of the people."