Argentina: LGTBI+ Community Commemorates 30 Years of Pride

"The exclusion and stigma on trans community have been so strong that it is urgent to implement effective measures," an activist said.

Human rights and LGTBI+ community activists marched in Argentina Saturday to celebrate the 30th edition of LGBTI+ Pride.

The activists expressed the urgency of a comprehensive trans law and reparations for trans people who have suffered institutional violence because of their gender identity.

"We will vindicate our history of pride, struggle, and our progress. The number thirty gives us a chance to see where we are starting from all the conquests we have achieved since 1992," 100% Diversity and Rights organization Director Ricardo Vallarino said.

Activists paid tribute to Tehuel de la Torre, a young trans man who was last seen on March 11 when he left his home to attend a job interview.

El #Mocha, o la "Escuela Ternura", tiene más de 100 estudiantes de 16 a 60 años, y un documental, que se puede ver gratis en @CINEAR_��#Díadelasylosestudiantes

They also demanded pensions for older trans people, strengthen public policies and budgets with a gender and sexual diversity perspective, and comprehensive sex education.

"We are going through a new time where rights are recognized and expanded; however, the exclusion and stigma on trans community have been so strong that it is urgent to implement effective measures to ensure access to employment, education, and housing," trans activist Marcela Tobaldi said.

Argentina has taken several steps recognizing LGTBI+ community rights, such as a trans labor quota and a Presidential Decree making it possible to process a non-binary ID card and passport.