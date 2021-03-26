Argentina Forbids Flights From Mexico, Chile, and Brazil

Argentina's Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero on Thursday announced the suspension of flights from Brazil, Mexico, and Chile starting on Saturday.
RELATED:
The US Knew All About the 1976 Coup Plot in Argentina
The decision seeks to avoid a COVID-19 surge by containing the circulation of new strains, one of which is the P.1 variant originated in Manaus, Brazil.
Argentines returning from abroad will get tested for COVID-19 on three occasions. People who test positive will have to undergo a genomic sequencing test to identify the virus's variant.
Even if the traveler has a negative result, it is mandatory a 10-days quarantine at home. Penalties will be imposed in case of disobedience to the order.
In December, Argentina forbade touristic travels and allowed only exceptional entries and departures based on work permits and other duly justified reasons.
Cafiero explained that bordering Brazil and Chile have an "alarming community transmission" of the P.1 strain. He added that many infected people have returned from Mexico.
"Argentina has a high number of COVID-19 cases; however, the region experiences a sustained communitarian circulation of new strains which are more contagious and lethal", Cafiero said.