Cristina Fernandez Scores Major Win on Google's Defamation Case

Argentina's Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Google against the ruling which forces the company to keep the defamatory information against Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.
RELATED:
Argentina Rejects UK Colonialist View on the Malvinas Islands
Last year, Cristina filed a petition with her country's justice system demanding that U.S. tech giant Google preserve the data naming her as "Thief of the Argentine Nation."
The nickname appeared on Google's platform replacing the information about her current positions when entering the Vice President's name. The result was displayed without referring to any third-party website but under the sole responsibility of Google.
The Supreme Court ruling forces Google to keep the data associated with Fernandez from May 17, 2020, until the end of the investigation process, which will allow to get proofs and assess the defamation.
"Google's reach in the world is immeasurable, so the damage generated in this opportunity is difficult to calculate without the results of the expert evidence," said the former president's lawyer Carlos Berardi.
Former president Cristina Fernandez (2007-2015) declared that if she wins the defamation case and there is compensation for the caused damages, the payment will be donated to the "Sor Maria Ludovica" Children's Hospital in La Plata.