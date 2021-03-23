Argentina Awards Grandmothers and Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo

The Juana Azurduy Award honors 70 women who have been demanding justice for the crimes committed by the military from 1976 to 1983.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Tuesday awarded the Juana Azurduy Prize to the movement "Grandmothers and Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo" to commemorate its 45 years of struggle in defense of human rights.

The award was given to 70 women who are activists in condemning crimes against humanity perpetrated against their relatives by the Argentinean civil-military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Among the honorees were Estela de Carlotto, Hebe de Bonafini, Lydia Miy, Carmen Lorefice, Elia Espen, Nora de Cortiñas, Delia Giovanola, and Rosa Tarlosvky.

"The Mothers and Grandmothers initiated amid the dictatorship a movement for the defense of truth and justice... For over 40 years, they have become a global example of the struggle for dignity," Presidential Decree 188/2021 stated.

In Argentina, the revolutionary leader Juana Azurduy commanded "The Loyals" militias against Spanish troops during the XIX century's independence struggles. She achieved the Colonel rank granted by Simon Bolivar and was promoted to Argentina's Army General and Bolivia's Marshal ranks in 2009.

"An analogy can be established between figure Juana Azurduy and Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo... Both cases represent the struggle against injustice and for freedom," the Presidential Decree added.

On March 24, Argentineans commemorate the "Memory, Truth, and Justice" day, which is aimed at recalling 30,000 victims who were tortured and disappeared by the U.S.-backed dictatorship.