Argentina: Fernandez Presents Bold Environmental Policy Plan

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez presented Monday the country's Environmental Policies Plan, referring to the damage caused by large companies' productive systems that ignore protectionist legislation.

Fernandez noted that "sometimes corporations become more important than countries and people's decisions, and it's there where we have to become more firm and realize that we're human beings preserving the place where we live and that no business can be more important than the place where we live."

The president also questioned the "rogue" actors who light their crops on fire "to achieve better conditions for their production" in the countryside, highlighting the existence of "a market for products such as fruits, vegetables, other foods and even animal protein that respect the environment."

Furthermore, he assured that the global epidemiological situation had taught us to realize how much we prey on the environment, at the same time as he implored not to keep repeating history, noting we do not have the right to keep consuming the earth in a way that is so damaging, to ourselves as well.

Fernandez continued by highlighting the importance of "including the environment in our educational curriculum." "Let's commit ourselves to take care of the environment, swearing to preserve life, and stop contaminating," the leader stated.

In the press conference, Fernandez mentioned a variety of bills and pieces of legislation in the national plan, including the Federal Plan to Eradicate Open Dumping, the Environmental Education Bill, the implementation of the Common Home Plan, and the passing of the National Program for Fire Prevention and Management to the Ministry of the Environment.