Argentina: President to Ensure the Vote for Bolivian Residents

Argentina does not officially acknowledge the coup-born government led by Jeanine Añez and supports former president Evo Morales, who currently resides in the South American nation.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez would guarantee the vote of Bolivian residents in the South American nation, foreign affairs minister Felipe Sola said on Tuesday.

"What I want to reaffirm publicly is that in case there are elections in Bolivia, we are going to act to make possible and allow the vote of all the Bolivians living in Argentina," Sola said to local news media.

Bolivia would hold General Elections on October 18, after being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent polling revealed that Luis Arce, the candidate of the Movement to Socialism (MAS) political party, leads Bolivians' vote intention.

The Cuban government speaks out against the politically-motivated banning of the candidatures Evo in Bolivia & Rafael Correa in Ecuador. "They seek to prevent the election of leaders who spearheaded processes that significantly improved the social indicators of their countries." https://t.co/wdSpVAhxmJ — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 8, 2020

"We have not recognized that government since it was born. We only maintain consular relations because many people are coming and going, especially Bolivians in Argentina, and we do not want to harm them. But the truth is that the level of hostility has been very high," said Sola.

The Argentine chancellor also condemned the Bolivian Constitutional Court decision to null Morales candidacy for Senate and qualified it as a judicial prosecution. Sola also referred to the annulment of Rafael Correa's candidature for the vice-presidency in Ecuador.

About 345,272 Bolivians reside in Argentina and represent the second-largest foreign community in the South American country.