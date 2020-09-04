Argentina Passes Labor Decree That Benefits LGBTQ+ Community

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Friday approved a decree stating that at least 1 percent of public sector jobs must be for transsexuals, transvestites, and transgender people.
"The LGBTQ+ community has the right to access to a dignified job, to fair working conditions, and to be protected from unemployment," the Transvestite Labor Decree for the Public Sector holds.
Argentina will not tolerate "employability requirements that obstruct their rights, nor that discriminate them based on gender," Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero explained.
To ensure that the decree is enforced, each workplace must reserve jobs to be filled only by transvestites, transsexuals, or transgender people, who may be hired as long as they meet the requirements.
If job applicants have not completed their studies, they may keep the place as they complete the missing education level.
"This is a historic decision. The Decree came to redress violations and promote the inclusion of a historically excluded group," LGBTQ+ activist Max Tassi tweeted.
"Today we have more hope. Our community's struggle is not in vain. Alberto is showing us that Argentina can be a fair country," Equals Foundation President Alessia Injoque assured.
To date, 9 out of 10 transvestites and trans people in Argentina do not have a registered job, according to Lawmaker Gabriela Estevez.