Argentina Passes Labor Decree That Benefits LGBTQ+ Community

The public sector must reserve jobs to be filled only by transvestites, transsexuals, or transgender people.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Friday approved a decree stating that at least 1 percent of public sector jobs must be for transsexuals, transvestites, and transgender people.

"The LGBTQ+ community has the right to access to a dignified job, to fair working conditions, and to be protected from unemployment," the Transvestite Labor Decree for the Public Sector holds.

Argentina will not tolerate "employability requirements that obstruct their rights, nor that discriminate them based on gender," Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero explained.

To ensure that the decree is enforced, each workplace must reserve jobs to be filled only by transvestites, transsexuals, or transgender people, who may be hired as long as they meet the requirements.

#Argentina's LGBTQ+ community commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Equal Marriage Law, which has benefited over 20,000 same-sex couples so far.#MatrimonioIgualitariohttps://t.co/aEOFKpRr2H — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 15, 2020