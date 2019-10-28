World Leaders Congratulate Alberto Fernandez on Argentina Election Victory

Presidents in Latin America and other parts of the world sent messages of congratulations to the Argentinian president-elect Alberto Fernandez, who will take office in December and expected to turn around the country on a left-wing course in an effort to end the country's economic crisis and reverse austerity measures introduced by his predecessor Mauricio Macri.

Bolivian President Evo Morales, who had just been re-elected, said he looked forward to working with Alberto asserting that the "sister nations share the struggle for integration and sovereignty."

President Martín Vizcarra welcomed the election of Alberto Fernández as president of Argentina , during the elections held last Sunday in that country.

"My congratulations to Alberto Fernández for his election as president of the Argentinian Republic," Vizcarra saidin a tweet. "I wish you success in your management and I invite you to work together to deepen the historical ties of brotherhood between our peoples and advance a development agenda towards the future."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also congratulated Alberto Fernandez and his running mate former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

"President Maduro congratulates the Argentinian people, the elected president, Alberto Fernandez, and comrade Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on the overwhelming electoral victory. A triumph that undoubtedly expresses the Argentinian people's hope" read a statement by the Venezuelan foreign ministry.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested that he would hold meetings with the Argentinian president-elect and Bolivian President Morales as soon as they begin their new terms.

From his official visit to Russia, the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also congratulated Fernandez and teh people of Argentina. "Congratulations from #Cuba for Alberto and Cristina. The Argentinian people have defeated neoliberalism," the president said in a tweet Sunday night.

But such sentiment was not shared by the Brazilian president who had previously called Fernandez a "red bandit". Jair Bolsonaro told reporters in Abu Dhabi Monday that Argentinian voters had made a mistake and he had no intention of congratulating Fernandez for his win on Sunday.

As he cruised to victory, Argentina's president-elect posted a Twitter message calling for the release of Brazil's former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was jailed last year for a bribery conviction.

The tweet riled Bolsonaro. "The first thing Fernandez did was to post 'Free Lula' saying he was unfairly jailed. So we can see where he is coming from," Bolsonaro said.

With votes almost all counted, Fernandez had around 48 percent of the vote to Macri's 40 percent - a wide enough margin to win, but a far better result for conservative leader Macri than a landslide defeat in an August primary that sparked a market collapse.