Mexico Wants To Bolster Economic Ties with Argentina: President

The two presidents are due to meet for talks later on Monday.

Mexico's government wants to strengthen its economic and commercial relations with Argentina, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, ahead of talks with Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez.

Fernandez is currently on a visit to Mexico and started his trip with a 80-minute private meeting with his Mexican counterpart in the National Palace.

The meeting was not part of any ceremony or protocole, since Fernandez has not officially started his presidential term yet.

"We will improve our economic and commercial relation," said Lopez Obrador at a regular government news briefing. "There's a lot we can do, and a lot we can do to support each other," he added in reference to the current social and economic crisis in Argentina.

The cooperation will regard the meat and car industries, according to local media sources.

Fernandez will meet businesspeople like the Mexican magnate and former President Carlos Slim in the afternoon.

During the electoral campaign, Argentina's economy took center stage with the country in the grip of recession for most of the last year, the outlook for growth darkening, annual inflation over 50 percent, job numbers down and poverty up sharply.