Argentina: Fernandez Thanks Maduro For Congratulating Him

President-elect Alberto Fernandez called on Latin Americans to work together to overcome poverty and inequality.

Argentina’s President-elect Alberto Fernandez thanked Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro for congratulating him on his electoral victory and called for Latin America to work together to overcome poverty and inequality.

"Thanks to Nicolas Maduro for his congratulations. Latin America must work together to overcome the poverty and inequality it suffers. The full validity of democracy is the way to achieve it," the "Front of All" leader tweeted.

On Sunday night, Maduro congratulated Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez for their victory in the presidential elections in which the right-wing President Mauricio Macri failed to get re-elected.

"Congratulations to the heroic people of Argentina! In a democratic historical exercise, they have defeated the International Monetary Fund and its neoliberalism. The overwhelming victory of Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez opens the horizon of hope for a better future for Argentina. A hug for Alberto and Cristina!", the Bolivarian President said.

Hoy el pueblo argentino habló en las urnas, así como el chileno y el ecuatoriano en las calles hace algunos días. Ya no están dispuestos a sacrificar su trabajo y sus derechos para que algunos pocos se enriquezcan.



"Today, the Argentinean people spoke at the polls, just as the Chilean and Ecuadorean peoples spoke in the streets a few days ago. They are no longer willing to sacrifice their work and rights so that a few people get rich. Winds of change blow in Latin America."

During the governments of Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina Fernandez (2007-2015), Argentina developed a close political and economic relationship with the governments of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro.

With the rise of the Argentinian right in 2015, however, this South American country became one of the main supporters of the U.S. foreign policy towards the Bolivarian revolution, which has been unsuccessfully trying to overthrow the Venezuelan constitutional government.

Last July, however, the then presidential candidate Fernandez said that his government would not participate in the Lima Group, an alliance of right-wing Latin American governments which supports Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido.

Instead, the president-elect of Argentina opted to approach the "Montevideo's Mechanism" whereby Uruguay, Mexico, Bolivia and the Caribbean Community seek to promote dialogue as the route to resolve the current political impasse in Venezuela.