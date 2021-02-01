Venezuela and Cuba Promote Economic Cooperation Amid Pandemic

Their high-ranking officials discussed how to expand their trade relations in health, culture, technology, agriculture, sports, and tourism.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday met with Cuba's Vice Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas to expand bilateral economic cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, the brotherhood started by Commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez continues its march despite the difficulties," Maduro tweeted, adding that bilateral cooperation will benefit their peoples' economic development.

During the meeting that took place in Caracas, the high-ranking officials discussed how to expand their trade relations in health, culture, technology, agriculture, sports, and tourism.

"We need each other to halt the COVID-19 and the economic crisis it has caused," Cabrisas said, noting that the collaboration between Cuban and Venezuelan doctors will help to overcome the pandemic.

#VENEZUELA: The strategy of #Cuba-Venezuela cooperation in fighting COVID-19 is focused on prioritizing life over economic interests, Dagoberto Rodríguez, Cuban ambassador to Venezuela, stressed. pic.twitter.com/YeEZHqVmBP — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) January 26, 2021