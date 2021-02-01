Venezuela and Cuba Promote Economic Cooperation Amid Pandemic

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday met with Cuba's Vice Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas to expand bilateral economic cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Today, the brotherhood started by Commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez continues its march despite the difficulties," Maduro tweeted, adding that bilateral cooperation will benefit their peoples' economic development.
During the meeting that took place in Caracas, the high-ranking officials discussed how to expand their trade relations in health, culture, technology, agriculture, sports, and tourism.
"We need each other to halt the COVID-19 and the economic crisis it has caused," Cabrisas said, noting that the collaboration between Cuban and Venezuelan doctors will help to overcome the pandemic.
"Nothing will break Venezuela and Cuba's solidarity," the minister said as he rejected the sanctions imposed by the former President Donald Trump against both countries in recent years "to prevent our economic growth."
At the meeting, which was also attended by Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Cuba's Foreign Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca, the officials praised the over 20 years of cooperation between these Latin American nations.
"Venezuela has received Cuba's support and solidarity for over two decades, even amid Washington's ruthless aggressions," Rodriguez highlighted.
The next meeting between both countries' high-ranking officials to promote Cuba-Venezuela Cooperation will occur in Havana this month.