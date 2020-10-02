Argentina: Fires Impact 14 Provinces

The latest update by the Environment Ministry points out that "climatic factors such as lack of rainfall, temperatures high levels, the low percentage of humidity, constant frosts, and strong winds affect the spread of the fires."

Argentina’s Environment Ministry reported on Tuesday that fires spread to 14 provinces as Córdiba remains the epicenter of the disaster that began 12 days ago due to human activity.

According to a National Fire Management Service report, "95 percent of forest fires are produced by human interventions. The main scenarios are preparing grazing areas with fire, bonfires, and badly extinguished cigarette butts and the abandonment of land."

On the other hand, the Environment Ministry said that there are 49 hotspots in rural and forested areas. The authorities have sent support to the site, including seven planes, firefighters, and brigades.

Desde que comenzaron los incendios en Córdoba el Gobierno Nacional envió 6 aviones hidrantes y un vigía para combatirlos. Estamos en permanente contacto con la provincia evaluando las zonas afectadas y articulando las operaciones. — Ministerio de Ambiente de la Nación (@AmbienteNacion) October 1, 2020

"Since the fires started in Córdoba, the National Government sent six fire hydrant planes and a lookout to fight them. We are in contact with the province evaluating the permanently affected areas and coordinating operations."

On Friday, local media outlet Pagina 12 reported that fires had reached some towns in Buenos Aires province, including Zárate, La Rioja, and Corrientes.