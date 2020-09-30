Mafalda's Creator, the Cartoonist Quino, Dies in Argentina

Mafalda became well-known internationally for her ingenious way of criticizing the capitalist society, political repression, and other social issues.

Argentine caricaturist Joaquin Salvador Lavado, the creator of the cartoon character Mafalda, died on Wednesday after a stroke.

In 1964, Quino created Mafalda for an advertising campaign. Within Argentina, however, she achieved her first successes in Leoplan magazine and Primera Plana publications.

Internationally, from the 1970s on, Mafalda became well-known for her ingenious and subtle way of criticizing the capitalist society, political repression, and other social issues. Besides being featured in movies, Mafalda's comics have been translated into 30 languages at least.

In recognition of his merits, Quino received the Official Order of the Legion of Honor awarded by France and the Prince of Asturias Award for Humanities awarded by Spain.

“Careful! Irresponsible people at work”

Argentina’s beloved cartoonist Quino has died at age 88. His comic strip Mafalda, a master work of social satire, is still famous throughout the Spanish-speaking world, despite running only from 1964 to 1973.

Several figures and institutions paid homage to Quino in social media. Among them are Argentina’s vice-president Christina Kirchner, the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Alicia Barcenas, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In Argentina, the government of the Mendoza province, Quino's hometown, decreed 24 hours of mourning after his death.

Mafalda became the symbol of forward-thinking Latin American people and is a worldwide cultural icon of the region. The cartoon reached its 56th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 29.