Argentina's President Submits Bill To Decriminalize Abortion

According to the current law, from 1921, in Argentina, abortions are allowed only if there is a death risk for the mother or in case of rape. Authorities estimate that about 500.000 women go through an illegal abortion each year.

Argentinian President Alberto Fernández announced on Tuesday that he had sent the bill to decriminalize and legalize abortion to the Chamber of Deputies. This in response to the claims of thousands of women, as he pledges during his campaign.

"The dilemma we have to overcome is whether abortions are performed clandestinely or in the Argentinean health system," Fernández explained during an address to the nation. "The State must not ignore any of these realities," the president added.

Siempre fue mi compromiso que el Estado acompañe a todas las personas gestantes en sus proyectos de maternidad y cuide la vida y la salud de quienes deciden interrumpir su embarazo. El Estado no debe desentenderse de ninguna de estas realidades.#QueSeaLey pic.twitter.com/V7Lr6wBmuB — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 17, 2020

"It has always been my commitment that the State should accompany all pregnant women in their maternity projects and take care of the life and health of those who decide to terminate their pregnancies. The State must not ignore any of these realities."

Argentinian women have claimed the right to a safe, legal, and free abortion over the decades. In 2005 feminist activists created the National Campaign for the Right to Legal, Safe, and Free Abortion, which has become one of the leading advocates for women's right to decide over their bodies.

In 2018 the bill advanced to Congress, but it did not reach enough votes to become law. Fernández's proposal also includes criteria from the 2018 debate as the feminist movement seeks to achieve a continental milestone if the bill is passed.

The president also announced the so-called 1000-day Plan to monitor maternity in vulnerable situations and up to the first three years of boys' and girls' lives.