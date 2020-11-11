Diego Maradona Released From Hospital in Argentina

Diego Maradona's lawyer announced today the former football player's release from the clinic where he was recovering. The world-renowned football player was operated on last November 3rd of subdural edema and will maintain an ambulatory medical treatment.

The 60-year-old was admitted to a clinic in La Plata last week, showing symptoms of depression, anemia, and dehydration. A routine MRI was diagnosed with a blood clot in the brain, which led to his operation. After several days of post-op treatment, he is now well enough to continue his recovery at a private home.

Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, said the footballing icon would continue to receive alcohol dependency treatment. He is expected to stay in a house near his older daughters.

Maradona's doctor, neurologist Leopoldo Luque, said Tuesday that even small amounts of alcohol consumption could have adverse effects combined with the medication Maradona needs for his recovery.

"Diego is well, and if it were up to him, he would have wanted to go home yesterday," said Morla, while clarifying that Maradona now needs "peace of mind and the unity and affection of his family."

Morla specified that the ex-football player would be the one to decide in the next few days "who he wants to see or who he wants to be with and at what time," while he pointed out that in his recovery process, Maradona will be accompanied by a multidisciplinary team of psychologists and psychiatrists.

Morla also called on friends and relatives of the former footballer to stop posting negative messages on social media, saying the infighting affects the Argentine great.