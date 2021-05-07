Alberto Fernandez, Evo Morales Condemn Repression in Colombia

State terrorism in Colombia has been rejected by leaders and institutions in countries such as France, Australia, Germany, the U.S., and the United Kingdom.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday expressed his concern over expressions of institutional violence against citizens who are in the streets protesting against Colombia's President Ivan Duque and his economic policies.

"It is with concern that I observe the repression unleashed in the face of social protests in Colombia. I pray for the Colombian people to return to social peace," he said,

"I urge the government to protect human rights and cease the singular institutional violence that has been exercised," Fernandez added.

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales also commented on what is happening in Colombia and stressed that the events show the need for structural changes in that country.

Another night of terror and anguish in Colombia. Police shooting indiscriminately#SOSColombiaDDHH https://t.co/1j643M35ix — Zoe Alexandra (@ZoPepperC) May 7, 2021

"Colombia is suffering what Bolivia experienced in 2003. The Colombian people suffer the repression that seeks to impose the neoliberal recipe based on tax increases," he recalled.

"International organizations must stop the violence. Social demands must give way to structural changes," Morales added.

This week, the state terrorism exercised by the Duque administration has been rejected by leaders and institutions in countries such as France, Chile, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Cuba, Spain, Australia, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

The Puebla Group, the United Nations (UN), and the European Union have also demanded that Colombia return to calm.