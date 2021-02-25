Anti-Corruption Council Urges Honduran President's Dismissal

Juan Orlando Hernandez is charged before a New York court for the alleged relationship between him and Honduran drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes.

Honduras' National Anti-Corruption Council (CNA) on Wednesday demanded the "indeclinable resignation" of President Juan Orlando Hernandez for his alleged links to drug trafficking.

"Hernandez has not fulfilled his role of looking out for the welfare of the people. His lack of loyalty and commitment to defend the country oblige us to demand his resignation," CNE Director Gabriela Castellanos urged.

The CNE called on the President to surrender to Justice after he was charged before a New York court for the alleged relationship between him and Honduran drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes.

"Honduras urges a process of change. The people will not tolerate a corrupt leader," Castellanos stressed.

In January, U.S. federal prosecutors claimed Hernandez protected the drug trafficker for large bribes. He allegedly allowed the Army to facilitate Fuentes' activities.

This was rejected by Hernandez, who claims the accusations are based on claims made by Honduran drug traffickers who are "resentful" of him for the blows they received by his government because of their link to drug trafficking.

In the last three years, opposition leaders have demanded Hernandez's resignation due to his controversial reelection in the November 2017 elections following an alleged fraud.