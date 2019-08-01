Another US Military Plane Enters Venezuelan Airspace

This latest violation adds to a list of 78 such incidents against the Venezuelan airspace, recorded during the first half of the year.

The Venezuelan Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) denounced Thursday that a U.S. Navy EP-3E Aries II electronic spy aircraft entered the Maiquetia airspace area, near Caracas, on Wednesday, according to a report from Venezuela's Strategic Operational Command (Ceofanb).

"Alert: Imperial provocations continue over Venezuela. From this free, impregnable and peaceful country, the FANB rejects, once again, in violation of the Venezuelan FIR [Flight Information Region]. The interference efforts continue. Respect Venezuela and the world," the Ceofamb said in a tweet Thursday.

This new aerial incursion happened without the U.S. aircraft complying with the rigorous protocols established in international treaties, which is an act that the Venezuelan government described as an "interventionist attempt."

In the last month, other similar incursions were also carried out by U.S. plans. The new violation of the territorial sovereignty of Venezuela, however, happens just a few days after another U.S. aircraft entered the Venezuelan airspace without permission on July 27. Before that, another airship was detected flying over the Venezuelan territory on July 19.

meanwhile, last May, a U.S. ship traveling near La Guaira port was escorted out of Venezuelan territorial waters, one day after its transit through an exclusive Venezuelan economic zone was detected.

On July 28, due to repeated attacks on its sovereignty, the Venezuelan government announced that it would file a complaint at the United Nations regarding the repeated violations of its airspace by the United States.

"As we have denounced, the Trump Administration confesses and boldly accepts that it effectively violates Venezuela's air control space. Very serious and criminal confession. There is no doubt of its perverse intentions. We will raise the issue at the UN," Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza had tweeted.

His comments came in response to Navy Admiral Craig Faller, head of the U.S. Southern Command, who had recognized surveillance flights over Venezuela.

The U.S. military "will continue to fly and operate wherever international standards apply and that includes around Venezuela, South America and the world," Faller said at a Voice of America interview.

In the first half of the year, 78 violations of Venezuelan airspace were recorded, Communication, Tourism and Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez said last week.