Russia To 'Abstain' Attending Int'l Talks on Venezuela in Lima

Peru invited China, Russia, Cuba, the United States and dozens of other countries earlier this month to discuss the situation in Venezuela in Lima on Aug. 6.

Russia will not be participating in international talks on the political crisis in Venezuela due to be held in Peru next month, its Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said it declined the invitation as one was not extended to representatives of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, among other concerns.

"We doubt that a meeting focusing on the situation in Venezuela without inviting Venezuelans, represented by Nicolas Maduro's governement and other political forces, would be the correct thing to do," read the communique.

They added that such initiative would not contribute to the dialogue between the government and the opposition mediated by Norrway in Barbados.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated his country's support for negotiations initiated in Olso at the BRICS Foreign Affairs ministerial meeting held in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.