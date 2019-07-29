US Admits Violating Venezuela Airspace

Faller had said the U.S. military "will continue to fly and operate wherever international standards apply and that includes around Venezuela, South America and the world."

The United States confirmed Sunday that it violated the Venezuelan airspace earlier that week with what the country's military's calls "surveillance flights," according to comments made by the head of the Southern Command, admiral of the Navy Craig Faller.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said his government rejects such violation of its sovereignty and will be filing a complaint against such actions at the United Nations.

“There is no doubt about its evil intentions. We will file a complaint at the UN, ”said Arreaza in a tweet Sunday.

Faller had said the U.S. military "will continue to fly and operate wherever international standards apply and that includes around Venezuela, South America and the world."

The latest tension comes after the FANB Comprehensive Aerospace Defense Command System (Codai) intercepted on July 19 an intelligence aircraft, belonging to the U.S. and flying over Venezuela's territory, representing a violation of international treaties.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb) revealed a new violation of Venezuelan airspace by spy planes of U.S. origin.