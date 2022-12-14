8 Killed in Two New Massacres in Putumayo and Meta, Colombia

The Colombian departments of Putumayo and Meta recorded on Tuesday night the 93rd and 94th massacres so far this year, according to INDEPAZ.

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) denounced the acts of violence that occurred in the municipality of Orito, Putumayo department (5 victims) and in the village of Puerto Triunfo, rural area of Puerto Gaitan, in Meta department (3 victims).

The 93rd massacre in Orito (southwest) occurred on Tuesday night, when gunmen entered a house in the La Esperanza neighborhood and shot at the people there. Four were killed and two injured, one of whom died shortly afterwards and the other is in critical condition.



INDEPAZ said that the identity of the victims is unknown at this time. According to media reports, the house was allegedly used as a drug warehouse and the victims could be potential drug users.

The Governor's Office of Putumayo has offered a reward of 40 million Colombian pesos (just over 8 340 dollars) to anyone who provides information to find those responsible for this crime.

Masacre #94 ocurrida en 2022

13/12/22

Puerto Gaitán, Meta



Tres jóvenes fueron asesinados en la vereda Puerto Triunfo, zona rural del municipio de Puerto Gaitán en el Meta. Según las primeras versiones habrían sido atacados por un grupo de hombres armados que ingresaron a la zona pic.twitter.com/8pyC1e3QEj — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) December 14, 2022

Massacre 94 occurred in 2022

13/12/22

Puerto Gaitán, Meta

Three young men were killed in the village of Puerto Triunfo, rural area of the municipality of Puerto Gaitán in Meta. According to the first versions, they were attacked by a group of armed men who entered the area.

Also on Tuesday, around midnight, another massacre occurred, this time in Puerto Gaitan, Meta, central-eastern part of the country. Three young Colombian nationals identified as Juan Felipe Sarmiento, Anghello Stuart Marmolejo and Stiven Fandiño were killed.

This massacre, the 94th in 2022, is believed to have been perpetrated by an illegal armed group operating in that sector.

As of December 1, INDEPAZ had reported a total of 289 victims in 91 massacres in Colombia.