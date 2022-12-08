Colombia Records Two More Leaders Killed, 183 in 2022

The murder of two more leaders in the Colombian departments of Bolivar and Guaviare was denounced by the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz).

Since the signing of the Peace Accords in 2016, the total number of murdered leaders stands at 1,403 victims, while the figure so far this year is 183, according to Indepaz.

The first victim was identified as Luis Peña, who served as president of the Community Action Board of the Dos de Noviembre neighborhood in the Magangué municipality, the institute reported on its official Twitter account.

Indepaz said that Luis Peña was killed on the night of December 7 "in front of his house by hired killers on a motorcycle."

In this regard, the Colombian Prosecutor's Office said that the investigation for this crime has already begun. "Prosecutors and judicial police are working to clarify what happened. The crime occurred in front of his residence in the municipality of Magangué."

Mapping Violence: Challenges for Total Peace

179 leaders killed in 2022

92 Massacres

70267 victims of displacement

37 peace signatories assassinated in 2022

58 landmine victims

Peace talks with ELN, Shotas and Espartanos

The second victim was Pedro Alirio Guerrero, former president of the Community Action Board of the Nuevo Milenio village in rural San José del Guaviare, reported Indepaz.

"This leader was killed with a firearm in the village where he resided," this December 8, said the institute, while noting that it does not know further details of the crime that puts the number of social leaders killed during 2022 at 183.