Colombia Records Two More Leaders Killed, 183 in 2022

The murder of two more leaders in the Colombian departments of Bolivar and Guaviare was denounced by the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz).
Since the signing of the Peace Accords in 2016, the total number of murdered leaders stands at 1,403 victims, while the figure so far this year is 183, according to Indepaz.
The first victim was identified as Luis Peña, who served as president of the Community Action Board of the Dos de Noviembre neighborhood in the Magangué municipality, the institute reported on its official Twitter account.
Indepaz said that Luis Peña was killed on the night of December 7 "in front of his house by hired killers on a motorcycle."
In this regard, the Colombian Prosecutor's Office said that the investigation for this crime has already begun. "Prosecutors and judicial police are working to clarify what happened. The crime occurred in front of his residence in the municipality of Magangué."
Cartografía de violencias: desafíos para la Paz Total— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) December 8, 2022
179 líderes asesinados en 2022
92 Masacres
70267 víctimas de desplazamiento
37 firmantes de paz asesinados en 2022
58 víctimas de minas antipersonales
Conversaciones de paz con el ELN, Shotas y Espartanos@Indepaz @IndepazDDHH pic.twitter.com/HBTULBsFPm
Mapping Violence: Challenges for Total Peace
179 leaders killed in 2022
92 Massacres
70267 victims of displacement
37 peace signatories assassinated in 2022
58 landmine victims
Peace talks with ELN, Shotas and Espartanos
The second victim was Pedro Alirio Guerrero, former president of the Community Action Board of the Nuevo Milenio village in rural San José del Guaviare, reported Indepaz.
"This leader was killed with a firearm in the village where he resided," this December 8, said the institute, while noting that it does not know further details of the crime that puts the number of social leaders killed during 2022 at 183.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | Indepaz: 23 armed groups confirm their intention to join the peace process in Colombia. pic.twitter.com/0AvujlV5Gp— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 30, 2022