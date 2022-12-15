Minimum Wage in Colombia to Reach $242 Next Year - Petro

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a 16 percent increase for next year, which will bring the minimum wage to approximately 242 dollars.

The measure is the result of an agreement between workers, government and businessmen, said the President, who also announced an increase in the transportation subsidy by 29 dollars.

"An agreement has been reached between employers and workers on the minimum wage in Colombia (...) which will increase by 16% to 1,160,000 pesos," said Petro from the Catam military base, attached to Bogotá's El Dorado international airport.

To the 16 percent increase in the minimum wage (33 dollars) will be added a 20 percent increase in the transportation subsidy (29 dollars). The total will amount to 1 300 606 Colombian pesos, about 272 dollars.

The move comes amid a serious inflationary situation in the South American country. "I hope that this increase in the minimum wage recovers the purchasing power that has been lost in recent months by virtue of inflation, recovers the increase in the average productivity of the economy," Petro told the press.

Salario mínimo sube un 16% y con el subsidio al transporte que sube 20% queda en $ 1.300.000 pic.twitter.com/IaTlFG34Ra — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 15, 2022

Minimum wage rises 16% and with the transportation subsidy that rises 20%, it is $ 1,300,000.

The Colombian President expects the measure to have a positive impact by boosting the country's domestic demand "in its most vulnerable sectors." "If domestic demand grows in Colombia next year, I am convinced that the economy will grow much more than the unoptimistic forecast that international conditions are imposing," said Petro.

The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, said that the agreement reached is "historic because for the first time in the history of this commission we have focused on policies and measures to protect the purchasing power of wages."

According to Ramírez, inflation among the poor was taken as the basic data, since this has been the sector most impacted..