New Honduran Migrant Caravan Sets off to Mexico-US Border

A caravan of 250 migrants on Wednesday left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, hoping to reach the U.S.-Mexico border amid a COVID-19 surge in Central America.

"We are leaving because we have lost everything due to the pandemic and the Iota and Eta hurricanes that devastated the country in November 2020," one migrant said.

The caravan was called through social networks since January 1. The Corinto customs post, on the Guatemalan border, will be the migrants' first stop.

The Hondurans departed with an extended flag of their country after meeting at the San Pedro Sula's Metropolitan Bus Station.

Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras agreed to strengthen their cooperation given the increasing migratory flow from Central America to the U.S. border amid the COVID-19 pandemic.https://t.co/tNyYkI8tMh — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 12, 2021

The 250 people, who include minors and adolescents, left despite warnings from Guatemala, Mexico, and the U.S. not to let irregular migrants pass through.

On Monday, four Central American governments called attention to the dangers of mass mobilizations due to the possible spread of COVID-19.

Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala urged migrants seeking to reach the U.S. to avoid exposing children to the dangers of this journey.