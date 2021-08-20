An Unwanted New Civil War Is What Afghans Foresee

The Group of 7 will hold a "special meeting" next week to coordinate a "unified approach" to the evacuation of citizens from Western countries.

The situation in Afghanistan is taking a new direction, with reports coming in that the Taliban have hunted down blacklisted personalities. It is to be feared they may soon execute these individuals within the next few days.

On the ground, many Afghan citizens are still making their way to Kabul airport to get a seat out of the "Kabul Hell" as said a citizen we contacted. Currently, he and his family see no hope for Afghanistan because the fate of the country is civil war, which Afghans do not want to live in, as they are tired of all these wars, as Najib Shah, a citizen of Kabul, told us.

Meanwhile, internal dialogue efforts continue. Heshmat Ghani, brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, explained to us that negotiation efforts are made to calm the situation and manage things the best way possible but only if all parties commit to the agreements reached between the Taliban and several Afghan leaders, including Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai.

Perhaps the most threatening issue now is the movement of Afghan traders who fear losing their business and use different ways of transferring their money abroad through Iran, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

The story under investigation today is the size and quantity of the weapons left behind by U.S. forces in Afghanistan, most of which are already in the hands of the Taliban, who already have in their possession some 2,000 armored vehicles, including U.S. Humvees, and about 40 aircraft, such as UH-60s (Black Hawks), attack helicopters, and Scan Eagle military drones.

All this coincides with the evacuation of those wishing to leave Kabul, with the number of people evacuated to Pakistan alone reaching 350 people, including World Bank staff working in Afghanistan.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said the Group of 7 will hold a "special meeting" next week to coordinate a "unified approach" to the evacuation of citizens from Western countries. Since August 14, at least 9,000 people have left Afghanistan.