Russian FM Highlights Taliban’s Call for National Dialogue

On behalf of his country, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov offered to reopen the negotiating table of Moscow, which involved representatives from five central Asian countries, as well as China, the United States, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and Afghan belligerent forces.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted in Moscow the call made by the Taliban movement to start a national dialogue with other political forces in Afghanistan.

At a joint press conference with Libya´s National Unity Government´s Foreign Minister, Najla al Mangoush, Lavrov reiterated that his country would promote talks among Afghan political groups and will seek to translate the results into concrete action.

The minister hailed the announced meeting, which will be attended by the head of the Council for National Reconciliation, Abdula Abdula; former president Hamid Karzai and the leader of the Hezb-e-Islami Islamic party, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Sputnik news agency reported.

On behalf of his country, the diplomat offered to reopen the negotiating table of Moscow, which involved representatives from five central Asian countries, as well as China, the United States, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and belligerent Afghan forces.

Russia calls for a national dialogue with the involvement of the entire political parties and figures in Afghanistan. https://t.co/H4x3inyzUT — Karimi-Langroodi (@langroodi) August 19, 2021

He said that this proposal had not been officially presented yet. Still, the efficacy of this format in Afghan negotiations was acknowledged by everybody, and they are willing to relaunch it if it were necessary.

The minister criticized the fact that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani did not strive to fulfill the commitments reached with the Taliban movement. When politicians cannot work efficiently, the temptation to solve the problem by force increases.

The insurgent forces seized Kabul on August 15, speeding up the fall of the Ghani administration, who fled the country.

The Taliban announced they will hold a national dialogue to form a transparent, inclusive, and Islamic government.