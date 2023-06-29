Cuba at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023

Several titles arrived this Wednesday for Cuba, which also added silver and bronze medals in several sports and concluded the day third in the medal standings with 26-26-26/ T: 78.

Boxing closed its chapter in these Games with a much lower performance than expected. This Thursday, the Cuban women will be in the handball final, and wrestling begins with very good prospects.

In the group that took to the ring in San Salvador, Arlen López and Julio César La Cruz repeated from the squads that participated in the two previous Games. In San Salvador, Arlen (80 kg) was bronze (gold in Veracruz and silver in Barranquilla, in the 75 kg in both editions); La Cruz, 81 kg in Veracruz and Barranquilla, won in the Salvadoran capital his third Central American and Caribbean title, now in the 92 kg.

Men's boxing arrived at the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games tournament with a forecast of four golds and three bronzes and left with two titles (La Cruz in 92 kg and Fernando Arzola, for RSC, in + 92 kg), one silver (Erislandy Álvarez, 63.5 kg) and two bronzes (Erislán Romero, 51 kg, and Arlen López, in the 80 kg).

Women's boxing, in its debut, was looking for two bronze medals; it ended with two gymnastics bronze medals and a historic silver by Legnis Cala Massó.

Among the highlights of Wednesday: gold, including national and Central American and Caribbean Games records, in the women's 4x100 meters freestyle; the title of Diorges Escobar in the fixed bar final, already champion of the all-around in San Salvador, and that of Reidy Cardona, Carlos Ajete, Roberto Paz and Leduar Suárez in the four pair of short rowing.

Rowing also brought more medals during the day: silver medals for Milena Vargas in single sculls, Milena Venega and Ana Jiménez in lightweight double sculls and in the coxless mixed four pair. Thus, the rowers closed their journey across Lake Ilopango with three titles and seven second places.