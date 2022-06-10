Americas Summit Focused On Rejection of Exclusion, Maduro Says

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro recognized that the IX Summit of the Americas held in Los Angeles, U.S. has been marked by the rejection of the U.S. decision to exclude Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela.

Interviewed by the Iranian channel Hispan TV, the president said that "there have been mostly courageous speeches, there has been a repudiation of this intended unfriendly, shameful exclusion against these three countries such as Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela."

Maduro listed three central themes of the meeting: exclusion, the protest stance of more than 14 countries, and the absence of a theme.

The summit in Los Angeles "has had no theme (...) this has been a bland meeting, lacking in theme, without priorities, what was in the past the Summit of the Americas has been totally blurred with this summit," the president said.

Maduro praised the interventions of the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, together with that of the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño. In this sense, he expressed his appreciation for the invitation extended by Fernández to the U.S. President to participate in the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), of which Fernández is president pro tempore.

Maduro also said some slight advances have been made in the dialogue with the United States, noting that Venezuela's progress and stability do not depend on those steps."

The U.S. excluded Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela from the Summit of the Americas under the accusation that their governments do not respect the Democratic Charter of the Americas.