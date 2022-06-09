Venezuela and Algeria Hold a High Level Meeting

President Maduro's visit is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation in seven strategic areas.

On Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune led the ministerial delegations that met in Algiers.

Earlier, Tebboune received the Venezuelan head of state with honors after his arrival at the El Mouradia Presidential Palace in the Algerian capital. Once they heard the anthems of both nations, they reviewed the guard and entered a private meeting.

Subsequently, Maduro and Tebboune began a ministerial meeting in which they examined the status and prospects of political and economic relations between the two countries.

The Bolivarian leader's visit is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation in seven strategic areas. During their 51 years of diplomatic relations, Venezuela and Algeria have signed 38 agreements.

Maduro arrived in this African country on Wednesday immediately after visiting Türkiye. In the next few hours, he will continue his international tour traveling to Iran.