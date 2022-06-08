Venezuela and Türkiye Sign Important Agreements

Venezuela has signed three essential agreements on tourism, agriculture, and financial-monetary matters with Türkiye, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said.

At a press conference in the Türkish capital, Ankara, where Maduro is on an official visit, he said that the visit to Türkiye was "a complete success, both for its content and its climate of friendship and closeness."

"Turkey is one of the emerging powers for the world that is rising and playing a role of great political and diplomatic influence on a global scale," the Venezuelan president said during the meeting with his Türkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Noting that Venezuela will provide all legal, political, and economic guarantees, Maduro said that "it is the moment for Türkish investors in Venezuela,", especially in the fields of tourism, mining, industry, logistics, banking, oil, gas, gold, coal, among others.

Maduro added that economic forecasts for the country in 2022 are very positive, with growth projections.

Exitosa reunión bilateral ampliada entre las delegaciones de la República de Türkiye y la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, al más alto nivel. Afianzamos las distintas alianzas de cooperación y desarrollo compartido entre nuestros pueblos.

We have successfully expanded bilateral meetings between the delegations of the Republic of Türkiye and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela at the highest level. We strengthened the various alliances of cooperation and shared development between our peoples.

The Bolivarian president invited Erdogan to visit Caracas and thanked him on behalf of the Venezuelan people for the help provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Türkiye was always there by our side to support us in all the processes necessary for health and to overcome the pandemic, as we have managed to face it," Maduro said.

Venezuela has been recovering after being subjected to economic harassment, mainly by the U.S., with its unilateral sanctions against Caracas.