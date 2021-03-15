Almost 7 Out of 10 Chileans Reject President Piñera

His negative evaluation extends across all sectors, regardless of socioeconomic status, gender, and political tendency.

The latest poll by Plaza Publica Cadem on Monday showed that Chile's President Sebastian Piñera has 67 percent of rejection.

The survey interviewed over 1,235 people from all the country's regions. The negative evaluation extends across all sectors, regardless of socioeconomic status, gender, and political tendency.

The poll indicated that only 20 percent of people backed Piñera, which lowered the percentage of rejection by three percentage points compared to February.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, 87 percent of the people evaluated the Vaccination Plan as "very good or good"; however, 53 percent of citizens perceived a setback in the country's general situation.

Chile Coronavirus Deaths at 21574 Persons https://t.co/oiU5Bodxvi pic.twitter.com/nUuwJbkxzo — Trading Economics (@tEconomics) March 15, 2021

The Cabinet's performance is deficient since 79 percent of interviews disagreed with the ministers' work, which is only considered positive by 10 percent.

Analyst Hector Soto noted that Piñera has no support in any political sector since the right-wing parties believe he was soft in addressing the 2019 protests.

Medical Association President Izkia Siches leads the survey with 57 percent of citizens' approval, followed by the Las Condes Mayor Joaquin Lavin, Providencia Mayor Evelyn Matthei, and the Humanist Party lawmaker Pamela Jiles.