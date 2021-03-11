Chile: Senate Agrees To Split Abril Elections in Two Days

Besides regional governors, mayors, and councilmen, the elections will decide 155 representatives who will draft a new Constitution.

Chile's Senate approved on Wednesday a bill that allows holding the April subnational Elections in two days to avoid crowds in voting stations.

The Upper House approved the initiative with 38 votes in favor, two against, and one abstention. If the Lower Chamber also agrees to split the process, the elections will be on April 10 and 11.

Besides ordering the Electoral Service (SERVEL) to establish "preferential" voting times, the bill allows polling station officials to remain in the voting centers from one day to another, and receive a special bonus for their work.

SERVEL Board of Director President Andres Tagle indicated that the electoral body considered some guarantees to preserve transparency in the elections, such as ballot boxes sealing in rooms under armed forces or police custody.

“What you have seen is a stalemate where many political or public policy questions … continue to be unresolved.”



Casting doubts over the decision to split the elections, lawmaker Juan Coloma warned of manipulation risks if polling station officers stay overnight, while senator Ivan Moreira noted that other options could have been sought, such as extending polling places and voting hours.

The Upper House also approved a provision that allows mayor and regional governors candidates who had problems registering their candidacies to roll in a special registry.

On March 1, Chile's President Sebastian Piñera submitted the constitutional reform bill to the Lower Chamber that concurred to debate it by 35 favorable votes.