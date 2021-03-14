Chile Has Vaccinated 25% of Its Population Against COVID-19

The South American country has the fastest vaccination rate in the world.

On Saturday, Chile's Health Minister Enrique Paris reported that 25 percent of the country's population had been vaccinated with at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Paris affirmed that the country is in a scenario better than expected at the beginning of the vaccination campaign. Chile was supposed to reach five million vaccinated people by the end of March, but that figure should be achieved early next week.

So far, over 4.7 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine, making Chile the first country in the world according to the vaccination rate.

That was possible since health authorities began negotiations to get any possible vaccine as soon as April 2020, just one month after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world pandemic state.

The government has invested over US$200 million to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, and it plans to reach US$300 million before the end of the year.

However, the good pace of vaccination has not prevented the country from going through the pandemic's worst moment. This Sunday is the 4th consecutive day with over 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases. This has led the government to establish a total quarantine on 90 percent of the country's population.

As of Sunday morning, chile had reported 891.110 COVID-19 cases and 21.674 related deaths.