Almost 180,000 Ecuadorians in Spain Will Vote on Sunday

The National Electoral Council (CNE) reported that 179,137 Ecuadorians are registered to vote in person in the second round of the presidential elections that will be held on Sunday.

This announcement meets the expectations of Ecuadorian migrants, who were not able to vote in a timely manner in the first electoral round due to errors in the electronic voting system implemented by the CNE for residents abroad.

On this occasion, Ecuadorians residing abroad will be able to choose between Luisa Gonzalez, the leftist candidate of the Citizen Revolution (RC), and Daniel Noboa, the candidate of the right-wing National Democratic Alliance (ADN).

The winner will hold office for 16 months until completing in 2025 the period for which President Guillermo Lasso, who dissolved the National Assembly and called for early elections on May 18, was elected.

���� #Ecuador | Ecuador’s use of the US dollar has made the country attractive for money laundering. Now, as the country’s role as a drug trafficking hub grows, money laundering is increasing. https://t.co/4EBYRiindU — InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 9, 2023

Nineteen electoral precincts will open their doors in Alicante, Almeria, Barcelona, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jumilla, Cartagena, Lorca, Madrid, Marbella, Murcia, Malaga, Navarra, Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Toledo, Terrasa, Valencia, Yencla, and Vera.

Ecuadorian citizens who are going to vote must go to the electoral precincts with their identity card or passport, the Ecuadorian Foreign Affairs Ministry indicated.

In addition to electing a president, Ecuadorians residing in Spain will elect legislators again due to the problems caused by electronic voting.