Ecuador: Poll Places Noboa Ahead in Voting Intention for Runoff

A poll by the firm Comunicaliza, released on Thursday, shows that conservative Daniel Noboa, candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador, is in the lead in voting intentions before the run-off election scheduled for next October 15.

According to the poll, the candidate of the National Democratic Action (ADN) alliance, would obtain 53.28 percent of the valid votes. His socialist rival, Luisa González, running for the Citizen Revolution Movement (RC5), led by former progressive president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), would reach 46.72 percent in the second round.

Comunicaliza is a firm authorized by the National Electoral Council to make electoral forecasts.

On October 1, the two presidential candidates faced each other to present their proposals to the country in the presidential debate.

In this regard, the firm's manager, Alvaro Marchante said in the social network X that "the debate practically did not affect Noboa's vote, but it did increase Gonzalez's vote" with +3.3. Marchante also pointed out that "after the debate, both candidates improve in approval."

Daniel Noboa (ADN) 53,28%

Luisa González (RC5) 46,72%



Datos de Telcodata:

Daniel Noboa (ADN) 36,7%

Luisa González (RC5) 36,4%



Datos de Negocios y Estrategias:

Daniel Noboa (ADN) 39%

Luisa González (RC5) 38,63%



The tweet reads, "Comunicaliza data: Daniel Noboa (ADN) 53.28%, Luisa González (RC5) 46.72%. Telcodata data: Daniel Noboa (ADN) 36.7%, Luisa González (RC5) 36.4%. Data from Business and Strategies: Daniel Noboa (ADN) 39%, Luisa González (RC5) 38.63%.

The survey, conducted on October 3 and 4 in Ecuador's 24 provinces, is based on interviews with 5,265 voters and the sample has a margin of error of plus to minus 1.35 percent.

According to Comunicaliza's manager, 40.4 percent of those consulted considered that Gonzalez won the debate against 36.0 percent who estimated that Noboa did, while 23.6 percent said they did not know who the winner was.

The National Electoral Council informed Thursday that around 10 million Ecuadorians watched the second round debate, which was broadcasted on national radio and television networks, as well as on different digital platforms.

The candidate who wins in the second round will succeed President Guillermo Lasso in power and will be in office until May 2025, when his term was due to end. Lasso shortened his term of office (2021-2025), after last May he applied in an unprecedented way the constitutional figure of "cross death," with which he dissolved the Parliament and called for early elections in the midst of a political crisis.