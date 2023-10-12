Closing of Presidential Campaign in Ecuador for Runoff Election

After the end of the campaign, as of midnight tonight, the "electoral silence" will be in effect.

The candidates for the Presidency of Ecuador, Luisa Gonzalez and Daniel Noboa, closed on Thursday their electoral campaign for the run-off of next Sunday's early elections.

More than 13.4 million Ecuadorians summoned to the polls will elect the new president to succeed Guillermo Lasso and hold office until May 2025, when the current term was due to end.

The voters will choose between Gonzalez, a 45-year-old former congresswoman and candidate of the Citizen Revolution Movement (RC5), led by former progressive president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), and Noboa, a 35-year-old businessman.

On the last day of political campaigning, Gonzalez toured the province of Manabi, where she is from, and closed her campaign in the coastal city of Guayaquil (southwest), one of the most populated and violent in the country.

IMPRESIONANTE CIERRE DE CAMPAÑA EN GUAYAQUIL.



La victoria será contundente este domingo 15 Oct.



Ecuador va Resurgir para volver a tener el país que queremos y que todos merecemos.#GinaGodoy #MarcelaMiranda @LuisaGonzalezEc @ecuarauz @MashiRafael @PaolaPabonC @JorgeGlas pic.twitter.com/xvz7EtnRcn — FRENTE DE APOYO A LUISA Y ANDRÉS (@EME_Ecuador) October 13, 2023

The tweet reads, "IMPRESSIVE CAMPAIGN CLOSING IN GUAYAQUIL. The victory will be overwhelming this Sunday Oct. 15. Ecuador will rise again to have the country we want and that we all deserve."

The candidate evoked the "Citizen Revolution," the socialist political project promoted by Correa in a decade of government, and thanked the signs of support of the "correista" militancy.

"This is the country's project that we have, it is Citizen Revolution. We are going to change the reality of this country, we are going to have a country with dignity, a country of opportunities," said González amid the clamor of support from his supporters.

González won the first round last August 20 with 33.61 percent of the vote. The candidate said that next Sunday's runoff is a crucial election for the future of Ecuador. "We have never had an Ecuador so destroyed, we have never had the levels of insecurity we have today (...), that is why we want to transform the country," said the candidate, dressed in a bulletproof vest and with military protection.

For his part Noboa, toured on Thursday the city of Cuenca, in the southern province of Azuay, as well as the city of Guayaquil, and closed his campaign in the seaside resort of Salinas, in the western province of Santa Elena.

Noboa, candidate of the National Democratic Action (ADN) alliance, came second in the first round with 23.47 percent of the votes.

The politician asked for the support of the electorate "to once and for all banish the corrupt, end impunity and give security to Ecuadorian families." "We are going with a sincere, honest project, to move the country forward and lay the foundations for progress in the coming years," he said.

He promised to fight against narco-terrorist organizations and violence, to give Ecuador a new hope.

After the end of the campaign, as of midnight tonight, the "electoral silence" will be in effect. The October 15 runoff comes after Lasso shortened his mandate (2021-2025) by dissolving Parliament on May 17 and calling early elections amid a political crisis.