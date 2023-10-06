Ecuador: Criminals Murder Prosecutor and Kidnap Former Mayor

During the conservative governments led by Lenin Moreno and Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador has become one of the most violent countries in Latin America.

On Thursday, the Prosecutor's Office and the National Police announced that a prosecutor was killed in an armed attack, while a former mayor was abducted hours earlier.

The victim was identified as Genaro Reascos, a prosecutor from the city of Babahoyo, the capital of Los Rios province. He fell victim to a fatal attack in Jujan in the neighboring Guayas province. So far, the retrieval of the body and the collection of ballistic evidence and other clues at the crime scene have been ordered.

This prosecutor's murder adds to similar incidents that have occurred in previous months, such as the killings of prosecutors Leonardo Palacios and Edgar Escobar, who were shot in Duran and Guayaquil, respectively.

Hours before this murder, it was reported that Mariana Mendieta, the former mayor of Duran, a municipality within the metropolitan area of Guayaquil, was kidnapped. Duran has become one of the country's most violent areas due to crime gangs.

“Ecuador was a peaceful democracy -and a retirement paradise for Americans. Then the drug gangs arrived.



The surge of violence is buffeting Ecuador as it prepares for a second-round presidential vote

on Oct. 15”



Drug cartels shifted over from Columbia https://t.co/mZhnMmXO0z — Jan Forney (@jan_forney) October 4, 2023

The abduction of Mendieta was publicly announced by Mayor Luis Chonillo, who survived an attack in May in which two of his bodyguards and another person were killed. This incident led him to spend some time in hiding and conduct his duties remotely.

"My solidarity goes out to all the family members and friends of the former mayor of Duran, Mariana Mendieta, a victim of a reprehensible kidnapping. We urge the national government not to spare any effort and act as swiftly as possible to secure her freedom," he said.

During the conservative governments led by Lenin Moreno and Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador has become one of the most violent countries in Latin America, with intentional homicides increasing from 5.8 to 25.3 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past five years.

This surge in violence is primarily attributed to organized crime, which has turned Ecuador into a key hub for cocaine trafficking to Europe.