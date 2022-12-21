Zelensky to Meet President Biden and Adress US Congress

Coinciding with his visit, the U.S. President is expected to approve a new tranche of security assistance for Ukraine worth nearly US$2 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States on Wednesday, during which he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress.

Zelensky's trip was so carefully arranged that even though reported by multiple U.S. media outlets earlier on Tuesday, it was said to still have the potential of failing to materialize at the last minute due to heightened security concerns.

During what will be his first overseas trip since the Ukrainian conflict broke out in February, Zelensky will have "an extended sit-down" with Biden at the White House, a meeting with key members of the U.S. national security team and Cabinet-level officials, and then the opportunity to meet with reporters at a press conference.

Coinciding with Zelensky's visit, Biden is expected to approve a new tranche of security assistance for Ukraine worth nearly US$2 billion on Wednesday.

Included in that package is a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery, an advanced U.S. weapon system that the media have speculated for quite some time the Biden administration is prepared to send to Ukraine.

Several months later and the #EU is still promoting a War that suits #US #NATO + the Military Industrial Complex, but a total disaster for the people of Ukraine and Europe... https://t.co/XtwHmV1KEt — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) December 15, 2022

The U.S. States will also train Ukrainian soldiers on how to use the Patriot battery "in a third country," which "will take some time." Russia has warned that the U.S. delivery of the Patriot to Ukraine will come with "consequences."

Zelensky will also head to Capitol Hill to deliver a speech at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. Hours prior to the briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged lawmakers to be present for a "very special" session drawing an end to the 117th Congress, stopping short of providing specifics.

On Tuesday morning, the House Appropriations Committee released the "Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023" that will provide Ukraine with US$45 billion in emergency assistance.

The Biden administration expects the aid money to pass with bipartisan support. It is contained in a US$1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government through fiscal year 2023.

That US$45 billion sum represents the biggest infusion of Washington's aid to Kiev, surpassing even the White House's request made to Congress last month asking for a US$37 billion appropriation aimed at helping Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.