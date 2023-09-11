Algeria: China Donates Wheelchairs to Charity Organization

"We hope these wheelchairs will make life and work easier for them," said Li who also recognized "today's charitable activity."

On Sunday, the Chinese Embassy in Algeria donated on 44 electric and manual wheelchairs to the Salima Souakri Charity and Humanitarian Foundation to help people with disabilities.

Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian delivered a speech at the donation ceremony held in the capital Algiers.

"We hope these wheelchairs will make life and work easier for them," said Li who also recognized "today's charitable activity."

"We can contribute to the well-being of people with disabilities in Algeria, and we also hope to call on more organizations to pay attention to this group of people," Li added.

Furthermore, the ambassador also stated that the event is a powerful testimony to the friendship and cooperation between China and Algeria, voicing China's willingness to strengthen cooperation with Algeria in the field of people's livelihood, including charity.

For her part, Salima Souakri, the foundation's president, expressed gratitude to the Chinese embassy on behalf of the families of people with disabilities who received the donation.

She said that the donation reflected the cooperation between the two countries and the deep friendship between the two peoples.