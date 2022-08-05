Alberto Fernandez Travels to Inauguration Ceremony in Colombia

Previously, the Argentinean president celebrated the victory of Gustavo Petro "because Colombia and Latin America needed him."

On Friday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez will leave for Bogota to attend the inauguration of Gustavo Petro as President of Colombia on Sunday.

Besides meeting with Petro, the Argentine leader and his Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero will hold bilateral meetings with Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce and Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who will also attend the inauguration.

After Petro's victory in the second round in June, Fernandez celebrated his victory "because Colombia and Latin America needed him."

"And because I hope that little by little Latin America will head towards that place, where we can be united and build the Homeland that we need," the Argentine leader said.

Last week, Francia Marquez, the first Afro woman to reach the Colombian Vice Presidency, visited Argentina as part of a tour of various Latin American countries. There she met with Alberto Fernandez as well as with Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner.

The ceremony to be held in Bolivar Square on Sunday also will be attended by King Felipe VI (Spain) and presidents Gabriel Boric (Chile), Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Mario Abdo (Paraguay), Luis Abinader (Dominican Republic), Laurentino Cortizo (Panama), and Rodrigo Chaves (Costa Rica).