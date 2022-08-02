Colombia: Indepaz Denounces New Massacre in Cauca

It is the 59th massacre in the country so far in 2022, according to figures from the Institute for Development and Peace Studies.

A new massacre occurred on Monday in the department of Cauca, Colombia, when three people were killed in a rural area of the municipality of Mercaderes, according to information from the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz).

According to the mayor of the town, Fernando Díaz, "the person who was injured arrived at the hospital and reported that there had been an attack against them in the sector of La Chichería, 10 minutes from the town center. The police inspector and other officials went to the place and found the vehicle with gunshot wounds".

The victims of the 59th massacre in the country so far in 2022 were identified as Apolinar Montero Daza, Diego Mauricio Majín, 45 years old, and Cristian Andrés Caicedo 27 years old. According to Indepaz, the victims were allegedly detained by members of an armed group operating in the area, who later killed them in the Chinchera area of the Cajamarca district.

The human rights entity itself recalled that the Ombudsman's Office had issued an Early Alert on 04/22 in the current year, in which it said that the dynamics of violence in the southwestern zone, even when they are fundamentally motivated by the control of various illegal economic activities (drug trafficking, arms trafficking or extortion) are related to mechanisms of social control over Afro-Colombian, indigenous and peasant communities.

INFORME: Cifras durante el gobierno de Iván Duque

Balance de la violencia en cifras@Indepaz @IndepazDDHH



Hilo... pic.twitter.com/D8gmpJR8mj — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) August 2, 2022

REPORT: Figures during the government of Iván Duque

Balance of violence in figures

Between July 31 and August 1, three massacres were conducted in Colombia that have left more than 12 people murdered.

These are the most recent massacres of a period of government, that of Iván Duque, which has left a balance of non-compliance with the 2016 Havana peace agreements and impunity in the actions of illegal armed groups, according to complaints from human rights organizations.