The Arhuaco People Bless Colombian President-Elect Petro

He attended an "ancestral swearing-in" carried out by the wise men of this Indigenous people.

On Thursday, Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro received the blessing of the Arhuaco People on a visit to the Sierra de Santa Marta.

Through social networks, Petro shared photographs of the “ancestral swearing-in” ceremony that took place "in the heart of the world", in which he is seen surrounded by the Indigenous people who wished him successes in his presidency.

For the ascent to the Sierra de Santa Marta, the president-elect was escorted by the Colombian Army and was accompanied by the appointed Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez.

Before the second electoral round, Petro also took part in another ceremony with the Arhuaco People in which their leaders ("the mamos") gave him their blessing and purified him.

Ahora, a la Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/60EdS6dPf0 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 4, 2022

Gustavo Petro's tweet reads, "Now, towards the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta."

Hours before the ceremony with the Arhuaco people, the president-elect boarded a police helicopter to reach Caño Cristales, one of the world's most beautiful rivers due to its five-colored waters, which come from the algae it contains.

Petro's inauguration ceremony will take place in Bogota's Bolivar Square on Sunday, August 7. Among the presidents who will attend the event are Gabriel Boric (Chile), Alberto Fernandez (Argentina), Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Mario Abdo (Paraguay), Luis Arce (Bolivia), Luis Abinader (Dominican Republic), Laurentino Cortizo (Panama) Rodrigo Chaves (Costa Rica), and Xiomara Castro (Honduras).

The American delegation will be led by Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Also in Bogota will be the head of the Government of Curaçao, Bernard Whiteman, the Vice President of El Salvador Felix Ulloa, and Beatriz Gutierrez, wife of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).