New Colombian Administration to Open Consulates in Venezuela

Laura Gil will also propose President-elect Petro the creation of a "deputy ministry of migration" to better serve the needs of Colombians residing abroad.

On Monday, Laura Gil, the deputy foreign minister appointed by President-elect Gustavo Petro, stated that Colombia will reopen its consulates in Venezuela.

During the technical meeting between officials from the outgoing administration of President Ivan Duque and representatives of the next government, she stressed that the Foreign Ministry should work to establish contact with over six million Colombians residing abroad.

“The most important assets of the consulates are the lists of Colombians in their jurisdiction,” Gil said, adding that “we don't know what conditions those lists are in” after the four years of Duque's mandate.

The future deputy foreign minister, who is a Colombian-Uruguayan political scientist, said that she will propose to the incoming administration the creation of a Deputy Ministry of Migration to better serve the needs of Colombians residing abroad.

The government transition meetings had the participation of representatives from 23 economic sectors and about 200 institutions. In them, the next Colombian administration, which will take office on August 7, presented some of its strategic projects.

The actions the Petro administration will undertake in its first 100 days of government were also presented by the future leaders of the ministries related to health, education, mines and energy, defense, environment, culture, planning, anti-corruption, justice, sports, youth , and agriculture.

The transition committee executive team indicated that the next Colombian government expects the active participation of citizens in the definition and monitoring of public policies.

