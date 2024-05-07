ALBA-TCP Stands in Solidarity With Brazil Over Recent Floods

"ALBA deeply regrets the human and material losses, expresses its condolences and reiterates all its support to the people and the Brazilian Government".

The Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of Our America - People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) expressed on Tuesday its solidarity with the people and government of Brazil for the floods in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, in the south of the country.

The regional bloc published on social network X through a statement "ALBA deeply regrets the human and material losses, expresses its condolences and reiterates all its support to the people and the Brazilian Government".

In the text, the alliance described the current situation in Rio Grande do Sul as a "historic catastrophe, which overcomes the floods of 1941 and is the fourth environmental disaster of its kind in a year, is a call to continue fighting the devastating consequences of climate change and to join efforts to mitigate risks in situations like this".

The torrential rains of the last week in the state of Rio Grande do Sul have affected about 1.4 million people.

#Comunicado | ALBA-TCP expresa su solidaridad al pueblo y gobierno de Brasil por inundaciones al sur de la nación



La Alianza sigue con atención las labores de rescate y respalda todos los esfuerzos que está haciendo el Estado brasileño liderado por el presidente Lula Da Silva. pic.twitter.com/dwq7PxM9pa — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) May 7, 2024 The text reads,

ALBA-TCP expresses its solidarity with the people and government of Brazil for flooding in the south of the nation The Alliance closely follows the rescue efforts and supports all the efforts being made by the Brazilian State led by President Lula Da Silva.

On the other hand, the Brazilian authorities reported that they are focused on rescuing the survivors who are still isolated, and work to guarantee energy and water to the population.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, warned on Tuesday that the rains in the southern region of the country would continue.

ALBA-TCP is composed of Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica and Saint Lucia.