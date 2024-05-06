Brazil: Death Toll Hits 85 From Floods

Since April 29, the rainfall has affected more than 840,000 inhabitants of 345 municipalities.

On Monday, the Brazilian Civil Defense confirmed that the floods caused by heavy rains have left 84 dead and 111 missing since April 29.

The rainfall has affected more than 840,000 inhabitants of 345 municipalities, who are struggling with shortages of food, medicine, and basic services such as electricity.

Around 121,957 people have been forced to leave their homes and relocate to the homes of family and friends, while another 19,368 citizens are housed in makeshift shelters provided by the authorities.

Located on the border with Uruguay and Argentina, the state of Rio Grande do Sul has been the hardest hit by the rains with at least 83 fatalities, while the neighboring state of Santa Catarina recorded one death.

Em Porto Alegre com o governador @EduardoLeite_. Todos os poderes e níveis de governo trabalhando unidos neste momento de emergência. Seguiremos trabalhando juntos pela recuperação das regiões afetadas pelas fortes chuvas.



�� @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/KRKi0iwhro — Lula (@LulaOficial) May 5, 2024

President Lula's text reads, "In Porto Alegre with Governor Eduardo Leite. All levels of government are working together in this emergency time. We will continue working together for the recovery of the regions affected by the heavy rains."

Authorities are investigating whether another four victims are related to the climatic tragedy that is hitting the country's southern part and is already considered the worst natural disaster in the region's history.

The Guaiba River, whose level stabilized at five meters, flooded downtown Porto Alegre, the regional capital where 1.3 million people live. With a population of 11 million people, Rio Grande do Sul has a total of 496 municipalities, 345 of which have been affected.

At least 1.2 million homes and commercial establishments remain without electricity, and 98 municipalities lack telephone and internet services. The rising rivers have fully or partially blocked around 61 roads.

President Lula da Silva ordered the mobilization of the Armed Forces and around 14,500 professionals to the region. So far, Brazilian military personnel have carried out around 25,000 aerial, land, and river rescues, with the support of 30 aircraft, 182 boats, and 951 vehicles.

Currently, weather forecasts predict further rains in areas already battered by the storms due to a new cold front that will bring heavy precipitation.