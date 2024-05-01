President of Brazil Assures Improve People’s Lives

"This first of May, I am here to say with great pride: I was challenged to do more than I did in my first two terms. And I tell them that we are doing and will do even more to improve people’s lives," said the president.

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday about May 1, that his government is doing and will do "even more to improve people’s lives".

"This first of May, I am here to say with great pride: I was challenged to do more than I did in my first two terms. And I tell them that we are doing and will do even more to improve people’s lives," said the president.

In this sense, Brazil has again created jobs and has a government that respects, values and dialogues with workers, while sending a hug to the workers of our country.

Lula da Silva highlighted the Government’s policies to promote equality between men and women and credit programs for small entrepreneurs.

The May 1st event for CUT and other union centers will take place at Arena Corinthians, in São Paulo. This year, the event should be attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decree that extends the exemption from the payment of income tax for those who collect up to 2,842 reais (about 547 dollars or 512 euros) and promised to increase wages up to 5,000 reais (about 962 dollars or 900 euros).

"Again a metallurgist will fix the country that they spoiled," said Lula as he highlighted inflation is falling (3.94 percent annually), employment is growing and "the industry invested again in Brazil", highlighting in particular the investments recently announced by the automotive sector.